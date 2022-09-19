MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says officers pulled over a red Toyota Camry for a routine traffic stop and found pounds of drugs thanks to a K9 officer named “Bruce.”

According to the Merced CHP, an officer noticed the driver was acting suspicious during a routine traffic stop which led them to have Bruce search the car.

Officials say Bruce alerted officers that there were drugs in that car.

When officers searched the car, they said they found eleven and a half pounds of heroin in a suitcase in the back seat of the car.

Officers took the driver of the vehicle into custody and say they face possession and transporting narcotics charges.