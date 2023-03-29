KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular golf course and country club in two area counties have members worried as water levels continue to rise.

High water levels are slowly creeping closer to the Kings River Golf and Country Club and members said the last time this happened was five years ago, but they fear this time around would be far worse.

“I think that all of us at Kings River Golf and Country Club don’t mind seeing the water there, we just don’t want to see it there,” says Steve Safarjian, a King’s River Country Club Member.

Russell Katayama is one of the board members of the club and he still remembers the flood of 2017.

“We had a breach on hole 18 and it just flooded the course,” says Katayama.

They were able to save the golf course back then but now with more rain and snow melt on the way, things could get worse before they get better.

Safarjian says they are just thankful for fire crews who have been here daily helping them keep the water away.

“This year the staff, and I’ll reemphasize CAL FIRE has been a great amount of help, not only to our club but the people who live on the golf course,” says Safarjian.

Officials have advised that the waterways in Fresno County remain closed until further notice and anyone caught will face a fine.