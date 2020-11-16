Goldstein’s in Fresno’s Tower District holds inaugural trash cleanup event

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — More than a dozen people spent their Sunday cleaning up the streets in Fresno’s Tower District.

“We see a lot of trash out here and uh, we want to be a part of something to help improve it,” said volunteer and Fresno resident, Will Nelson.

Goldstein’s employees put together this Tower Trash cleanup event.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Tower District and uh we’re all from here, local, and even if we’re not, we love this area and we just want to take care of it,” said assistant manager of Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, Andrew Obrien.

Goldstein’s supplied volunteers with vests and trash picks. Obrien says they hope to make this a monthly event.

“We’re more than a bar, we’re a family here and people come here, they’re just from all different backgrounds, and we just like getting together and having fun and this is another way of doing it and helping the community,” Obrien said.

Once volunteers are done, they can meet back at Goldstein’s where they’ll have beer specials, food, and much more.

“And we are going to do costume contests, and we’re going to get more and more elaborate, we’re planning a DJ for the next one, we’re going to try and make it really fun,” Obrien said.

Michelle Guevara, general manager of Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, says they are just asking people to give two hours of their time to help beautify the district they all love.

“If we could do this and still practice social distancing but giving something, just a positive outlet for people to beautify the area that they live in or that they enjoy coming to,” Guevara said.