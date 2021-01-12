Goldie Hawn joins state superintendent to support school wellness

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The year 2020 has been tough for California’s school systems, its teachers, and students. Today, California State Superintendent, Tony Thurmond was joined by Goldie Hawn and wellness organizations to share the launch of the “Coalition for School Well-Being.”

“It is hard enough to be a young person under normal circumstances, you know. Right now, our young people and all of us are experiencing, what I believe is the toughest moment that most of us will experience in our lifetime,” said Tony Thurmond, the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The “Coalition for School Well-Being” is a group of wellness organizations that have come together to implement the importance of social-emotional learning in the education system, something actress and founder of MindUp, Goldie Hawn, feels passionate about.

“We have been pushing that ball up the hill for 20 years at least to try to get an understanding of the importance of mental health and mental stability for our children.”

Hawn calls on leaders to create leaders for a better nation.

“Giving this the greatest thing that we can do is to make sure from top-down that these programs actually get implemented that they are given so our children have a chance to become great leaders, to feel better, to not commit suicide.”