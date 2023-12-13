FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Golden Tamale in Fresno is getting ready for the holiday season.

Golden Tamale officials say they are a traditional Hispanic food family business, inspired by the love of providing guaranteed fresh, and authentic ingredients used in every meal, for which they use grandmothers’ recipes.

Some of the top sellers are:

Green chile, cheese, and chicken.

Red chile and pork.

Green chile and cheese.

Bean and cheese.

Tamales are $40 a dozen, and customers can mix and match their choices by six and six tamales at a time, or four by four tamales at a time.

Officials say the deadline is Dec. 20 to place an order and receive it before Christmas.

Pick-up dates are Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23, and Dec. 24 as the restaurant will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

To place orders for tamales, call (559) 825-0615 or visit the restaurant at 744 P St. Suite 103, Fresno CA. 93721.

For more information on the restaurant click here.