Golden Chain Theatre outdoor drive-in theater

OAKHURST, California (KSEE/KGPE) – In Oakhurst, the Golden Chain Theatre has built an outdoor stage and turned its parking lot into a drive-in theater.

The president of the board of directors of the Golden Chain Theatre said the cast has been rehearsing for the last 10 weeks.

Michael Van Buren, Golden Chain Theatre “So we plan to do it as a drive-in to give people the opportunity to be in their car and safe and still have the live entertainment that we do here.”

The theatre is premiering its first-ever, drive-in melodrama. The show will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights starting Friday.

For more information, you can visit their website Golden Chain Theatre.