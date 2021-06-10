“Gold Fire” 45 acres at 45% containment, Cal Fire says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The wildfire near Millerton Lake known as the “Gold Fire” is now 45 acres, and 45% contained Cal Fire officials said Thursday morning.

Crews continue to remain at the scene of the fire to ensure that containment lines are reinforced and to eliminate hot spots in the area.

The fire near the Fine Gold Recreation Area at Sky Harbor Road was first reported around 1:07 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters have continued to maintain good control of the fire and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

