GoFundMe set up for teen killed in Tulare County shooting

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A GoFundMe page was set up for a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Tulare County Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Howard Road and Washington Avenue in Earlimart for a shooting victim. There they found 16-year-old Ignacio Lemus shot to death.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information via text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.

The page says the funds raised will be used to cover any and all funeral and memorial expenses.

