EXETER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – If you love animals, live music, and pancakes, you are going to want to visit Hacienda Happy Tails this weekend on Saturday.

Hacienda Happy Tails is a place that gives a second opportunity for animals that are not able to fulfill their original purpose by providing a safe spot to animals, whose owners can not take care of their animals any longer.

Claudia Ardondiaz, the founder of the farm, is a full-time worker as her husband made the commitment to stay at home with the animals as she goes to work. She says most animals at the farm have a medical condition or are bound to retire, but the commitment to providing a safe space comes along with the farm organizers taking good care of the animals by providing pay for medical treatment and shelter.

Farm organizers say they are very careful as to how many times they open – as they only open four times a year as their animals are their priority. The four events that are held by Hacienda Farms are to educate those who attend about the commitment it takes to own one of the animals, as well as being able to see what animals are at Hacienda Farms.

As part of the fundraising efforts keep the farm operational, a pancake breakfast will be $25 held at Hacienda Happy Tails on September 30, at 8:30 a.m.

For more information about the event and about the farm, visit the Hacienda Happy Trails website.