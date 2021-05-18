‘Go away’: Man who deputies say had stacks of child porn refuses to address allegations

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Thousands of child pornography photos and videos were allegedly found inside a Fresno man’s home on Tuesday.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested 55-year-old Michael Martin at his home on Andrews Avenue in Fresno. Detectives consider it one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever found.

Martin has already bailed out of jail. When asked to comment on his arrest, he responded with two words.

“Go away.”

Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the Internet Crimes Against Children task force was tipped off that Martin had child pornography at his home on the 2600 block of East Andrews Avenue. Detectives found thousands of videos and photos of child pornography on disks, tablets, and computers.

“His closet was stuffed full of DVDs, the majority contained video and images of children being raped. disgusting material.”

Martin did not stay behind bars for long. His bail was set at $40,000 and he was released within hours of his arrest.

“I know it really upsets the public – as it probably should – to come up with such a small amount but we just have to adhere to the jail schedule and that’s what it is,” said Botti.

Investigators do not believe Martin, who is unemployed had any physical contact with any of the children. He is expected to face felony charges of possession of child pornography.