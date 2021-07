FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple vehicles and buildings were hit by gunfire early Monday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. in a neighborhood near Mayfair Drive and Second Street in central Fresno.

Police said no injuries were reported. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.