FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center is raising funds through laughs on this Giving Tuesday. The no-kill animal shelter is going to have a series of short comedy skits inspired by the show Saturday Night Live on its Facebook page throughout the day.

For 2022 the center expects to raise $25,000 – but does not have a matching donor to boost the donation amount. Last year, the shelter raised more than $20,000 – and with a matching donor managed to double its funds.

Participants in the videos on Facebook include District 4 Councilmember Tyler Maxwell participating in a game of Jeopardy and TikTok personality Christopher Burress, who will visit the shelter to share his story about rescuing two dogs in need.

The final show will be at 6:00 p.m. with a live performance by the local musician Dillon Tucker.

We’re really hoping our storytelling, comedic vibes and special guests will motivate people to give. Alisia Sanchez, Valley Animal Center

Anyone who wishes to donate to the shelter can visit the website www.valleyanimal.org or text “GIVE2VAC” to (559) 354-3636.