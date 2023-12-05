FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno tattoo shop will be giving free tattoos in exchange for a donated toy in support of local children in need this Christmas time.

In a post on social media, Downtown Tattoo writes that anyone who brings in a new unwrapped toy on the day of their ‘Toys for Tattoos Toy Drive’, will receive a free tattoo.

The business asks that all donations be unwrapped in original packaging and at least $10 in value. All who wish to participate must have a valid I.D. with them and must be 18 years old to get tattooed.

According to the business, there will be pre-drawn/pre-sized designs to pick from.

The Toys for Tattoos Toy Drive will take place on Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside Downtown Tattoo, which is located at 1920 Fresno Street.