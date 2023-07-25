FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Overwhelmed with emotion, the family of 22-year-old Jacqueline Denise Henry, who was murdered in Fresno back in 1987, received closure Tuesday as an arrest was made of the person who Fresno Police believe took her life 36 years ago.

“Today is a very somber but exciting day as we can announce that justice has been served to a family that is obviously hurting,” says Fresno Chief of Police Paco Balderrama.

According to the Fresno Police Department in 2009, 22-year-old Jacqueline Denise Henry, a young mother of an infant son was found naked and stabbed to death in the early afternoon on February 24, 1987, in an open field at the corner of Church and Fig avenues.

Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say they determined that Jacqueline had been killed several days earlier in the parking lot of a church across the street, then dragged and left in the open field.

While the case has been reopened by detectives back in 2009, until Tuesday, the case had remained unsolved for 36 years.

“Jacqueline was a beautiful child, she was my baby. Jacqueline is not just any person, Jacqueline was a very sweet person. She was a daughter, sister, and aunt, and she was a beloved mother. Her son was only three years old when she was taken from us. I just want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, it’s been a long, long, hard time and that’s something you never get over, you never get over the loss of a child, you never get over the loss of a family member, you never get over the loss of your siblings, so I just want to thank you all so much,” says Gene Wittle, Jacqueline’s oldest sister.

In February of 2022, the Fresno Police Department say they received a notification from the CAL-DNA Data Bank, identifying 71-year-old Carl Eugene Sears as a possible suspect.

Homicide detectives say they have worked with the Fresno County DAs office, culminating in an arrest warrant for Sears, a registered sex offender on parole.

On Friday, July 21, the day after what Chief Balderrama says would have been Jacqueline’s 59th birthday, Sears was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

“I can tell you that the families’ cooperation has been stellar and we could not have made the case without so many people. Keep in mind, this took three in a half decades, six detectives who were directly assigned the case, and many others in the homicidal office who also helped out,” says Chief Balderrama. “It took people that care about people, detectives who want to do a great job, detectives who wanted to bring closure to the family, wait another 13 years to work the case backward so I’m sorry for the delay to the family, but I am happy that we are able to bring you justice today.”

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp added that this case was a multi-agency effort and praised everyone for making the arrest possible.

“There’s a saying that we all know that ‘The wheels of justice turn slowly’ and that could not be any truer than in a case like this. The fact that this police department is continuing to dedicate itself to these types of investigations, it really says a lot,” says Smittcamp.

Smittcamp added that cases like this will continue to be a top priority for law enforcement departments to bring justice to victims’ families.

“The people that work these cases, they care from the tips of their toes to the tops of their heads and they lose sleep about people they have never met, they lose sleep about the people that they have only read about, they lose sleep over people like May Henry who they know never get over the loss of their child. This is not something that goes away, it may leave headlines for 20 or 35 years, but it never leaves the pain of a mother who loses their child,” says Smittcamp.

Even though an arrest was made in Jacqueline’s case, Jacqueline’s sister says it’s not good enough.

“I’d like to ask, that this monster gets the death penalty and not just go to prison for life, but get the death penalty for what he did to her. She was nothing but a baby and did not deserve any of that,” says Connie.

Sears was a registered sex offender on parole and has a court date scheduled for August 7th.