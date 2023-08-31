FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a truck while on her way home from school on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to police, officers received a call around 4:10 p.m. about a girl who was struck at the intersection of Weldon and West Avenues in Fresno.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking home from school while a truck was traveling southbound on West Avenue. Officers say the driver did not see the child using the crosswalk until it was too late. The driver tried to avoid the pedestrian but the car collided with her.

The Fresno Police Department says the 12-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment – but she was conscious and alert.

Officers say there is nothing to suggest the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.