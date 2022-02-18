Girl gets hand stuck in tree, Fresno Fire frees it

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters helped an elementary school student remove her hand from the base of a tree after it got stuck in a hole at school earlier this week, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Fire crews say that the “overly curious student” from Holland Elementary School was eventually able to remove her hand after help from firefighters.

Crews say lots of digging, soap and water were used to set the student free from the hole.

According to officials, the student’s hand was removed from the tree without injury. Photos shared by the Fresno Fire Department show her giving firefighters a thumbs up after the incident occurred.

In a social media post made by the Fresno Fire Department, officials say crews from the department’s Urban Seach and Recuse team responded to the call. The department says the USAR team members are trained to respond to highly technical rescue situations, as well as simpler incidents like this.