BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl said she was forced to stand on street corners in Bakersfield and Fresno for three days, flagging down cars and performing sex acts for money, according to police.

She identified Joel Wyrick, 50, as the man who prostituted her, according to reports filed in court by Bakersfield police. She said Wyrick had a gun and threatened to assault her if she refused. The money she made went to him, the reports say.

Police located a handgun and sawed-off shotgun while searching Wyrick’s motel room on Union Avenue, the documents say. Wyrick admitted knowing the girl and being with her in Bakersfield and Fresno, according to the reports.

Wyrick was ordered held on $1.2 million bail after pleading not guilty in late January to charges including human trafficking of a minor and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s due back in court March 11.