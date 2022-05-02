GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — In April, the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced it was going to cancel the event indefinitely, sister station KRON4 reported last month. That would have ended the event’s 42-year run, dating back to the 1970s.

Not so fast — the festival is set to make its return.

With the help of new event organizers, the Gilroy Garlic Festival will happen this year. The Noceti Group is set to host the 2022 event. That group runs the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, which is set for May 6-8 in Stockton.

More details will be released, the Noceti Group said. A date for the festival will be released at a later time.

When the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced its indefinite cancellation, organizers cited lingering issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and other insurance requirements to hold the event in the city. The initial cancellation was not due to the 2019 shooting at the event, according to Mayor Marie Patane Blankley.

In February it was announced that Fresno would be holding a garlic festival and proclaiming the city the “Garlic Capital of the US.” Officials say that since Fresno County produces the most garlic in the state, it has technically been the garlic capital for some time now.

“Most people don’t realize that Fresno County is the true garlic capital of the United States, and has been for a very long time,” said Peter DeYoung, CEO of the Fresno-based National Food Festivals, Inc.