Gift booths set around Fresno as people picked last-minute Valentine gifts

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Gift booths were set all over Fresno Sunday, as people bought last-minute Valentine gifts.

Daniella Gonzalez was one of many vendors selling flowers, chocolates, and teddy bears.

She says this year, it’s more important than ever to show your loved ones – and even strangers that you care.

“In these tough times, people come and go, and we just want to spread positivity and love around the world,” Gonzalez said.

The extra business on Valentine’s day was much needed as restaurants and vendors try to make up for the money lost during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com