Gift booths set around Fresno as people picked last-minute Valentine gifts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Gift booths were set all over Fresno Sunday, as people bought last-minute Valentine gifts.

Daniella Gonzalez was one of many vendors selling flowers, chocolates, and teddy bears.

She says this year, it’s more important than ever to show your loved ones – and even strangers that you care.

“In these tough times, people come and go, and we just want to spread positivity and love around the world,” Gonzalez said.

The extra business on Valentine’s day was much needed as restaurants and vendors try to make up for the money lost during the pandemic.