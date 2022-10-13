SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are taking emergency actions to protect giant sequoias that are under the threat of wildfires.

Park officials say that from 2020 to 2021 as much as 19% of the world’s population of large giant sequoias were killed by large wildfires – including several thousand in the Kings and Sequoia National park.

Sequoias are called the great survivors for their resiliency to harsh conditions, but officials say fires are burning so intensely that the great survivors are falling as victims to the flames.

“In the midst of a new era of extreme fire behavior fueled by climate change, this work is an important step towards ensuring the long-term viability of the ancient giant sequoias and protecting them from future losses,” said Chuck Sams, director of the National Park Service.

“We have the tools to protect this iconic species and will deploy them as needed.”

In order to protect the species, park crews will remove excess dead vegetation from around the giant sequoias and will also conduct controlled burns throughout surrounding areas.