DUNLAP, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Sequoia National Forest crews will begin a prescribed burning inside the Hume Lake Ranger District’s Indian Basin Grove this weekend.

If weather conditions are favorable, crews will start burning approximately 2,700 piles on Saturday, February 18, through Tuesday, February 22.

This is part of the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response, whose mission is reducing the wildfire risk that currently threatens the Giant Sequoia groves.

According to the National Parks Service, crews have reduced fuels on more than 1,500 acres of 11 groves within Sequoia National Forest. Over 4,400 giant sequoias have been treated, and more than 7,000 piles are ready for prescribed burning.