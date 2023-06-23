FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno City Council vote to set aside $40,000 to restore the Clement Renzi’s sculpture “A Day in the Park” has been approved, according to an announcement by Councilmember Nelson Esparza on Friday.

Following the mural’s restoration, the plan is to install the mural at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

According to the council member, the sculpture was donated by Olasunkanmi Stephen Faguble, M.D. following the destruction of the building that it once adorned the wall of near Fresno’s Manchester Center. The mural survived the January fire but was subsequently the target of vandals who covered it in graffiti after the flames had been extinguished.

The mural is set to be installed at the new Fresno airport terminal currently being constructed, which is expected to open in fall of 2025.

Councilmember Esparza promises that once installed at the airport, the mural will “continue to inspire for generations to come.”