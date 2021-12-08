Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park to reopen to the public this weekend

A picture taken March 09, 2014 shows Giant Sequoia trees (Sequoiadendron giganteum) at the Giant Forest at Sequoia National Park in California. Five of the ten most massive trees on the planet are located within the Giant Forest. AFP PHOTO/MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park will be reopening to the public on a limited schedule beginning this weekend.

National Park Service officials say the park will be open starting on Saturday, December 11.

The park was closed to public access in mid-September due to the KNP Complex Fire, which burned more than 88,000 acres.

In a phased reopening, the Giant Forest will be open four days per week, 8 a.m. through sunset, with seven-day access in the period between Christmas and the new year. This schedule may change at any time due to weather or other conditions.  

From there, officials will assess the need to resume a limited operating schedule after the holidays in January. 

You can find the schedule for the Giant Forest listed below:

Saturday, December 11 – Sunday, December 12: OPEN (only two days due to forecasted winter weather) 

Monday, December 13 – Thursday, December 16: CLOSED 

Friday, December 17 – Monday, December 20: OPEN 

Tuesday, December 21 – Thursday, December 23: CLOSED 

Thursday, December 24 – Monday, January 3: OPEN 

