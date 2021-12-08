Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park to reopen to the public this weekend

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park will be reopening to the public on a limited schedule beginning this weekend.
National Park Service officials say the park will be open starting on Saturday, December 11.
The park was closed to public access in mid-September due to the KNP Complex Fire, which burned more than 88,000 acres.
In a phased reopening, the Giant Forest will be open four days per week, 8 a.m. through sunset, with seven-day access in the period between Christmas and the new year. This schedule may change at any time due to weather or other conditions.
From there, officials will assess the need to resume a limited operating schedule after the holidays in January.
You can find the schedule for the Giant Forest listed below:
Saturday, December 11 – Sunday, December 12: OPEN (only two days due to forecasted winter weather)
Monday, December 13 – Thursday, December 16: CLOSED
Friday, December 17 – Monday, December 20: OPEN
Tuesday, December 21 – Thursday, December 23: CLOSED
Thursday, December 24 – Monday, January 3: OPEN