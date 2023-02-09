SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Public access to the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 11, park officials announced on Thursday.

The Generals Highway above Hospital Rock has been closed since early January due to severe road damage after a series of winter storms; the reopening will provide access to the Giant Forest Museum, the General Sherman Tree, and the Wolverton snow-play area.

Nevertheless, park officials warn that two areas along the Generals Highway with significant damage are considered active and continue to be monitored.

Officials say another section of the road, near the four Guardsmen, has been stabilized. The portion of the highway between Sequoia and Kings Canyon remains closed for the winter season.

Park authorities also warn visitors to expect winter conditions and drive with extreme caution, as new road signs and barriers around the undermined sections of the highway have been installed.

One section of the highway has been reduced to one lane with an automatic traffic light in place, and delays of about ten minutes can be expected. Delays may be longer depending on visitations, two-lane traffic in this area is not expected to be restored prior to May 2023.

Visitors are encouraged to check the current conditions at nps.gov/seki or call (559) 565-3341 (press 1, then press 1) prior to driving up.