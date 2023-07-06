FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A piece of history has returned to Central Fresno.

Thursday morning CGP Maintenance & Construction Services is in the process of installing a replica of a giant abacus that was taken down and disappeared in 2021 at what is now Citibank at Ashlan and Blackstone avenues.

It is a recreation of the original abacus was part of the “Guarantee Savings and Loan” building — now Citibank. The giant counting device had movable parts and once showed how much the bank had on deposit. It was dismantled and hauled away in August of 2021.

Matt Hackett. Director Of Operations at CGP Maintenance & Construction Services says restoring a historic piece of Fresno’s community to be a part of that is really a big deal for them.

“Recreating something that was already there and making it look like what was existing before with really no plans, no guidance, nothing like that, and really having to design from scratch took us about two years, says Hackett.

In a statement, Citibank writes that the original abacus was inadvertently removed during routine building maintenance and bank officials consulted with the City of Fresno’s Historic Preservation Commission to restore it.

We are pleased to replace the abacus with a design that reflects the cultural, historical, and architectural significance of the original. We anticipate it will remain a part of the community for decades to come. Citibank

The original giant abacus had been installed at the bank near the intersection of Ashlan and Blackstone avenues since the late 1950s.