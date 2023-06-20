FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New cases of measles were announced Tuesday by the Fresno County Department of Public Health as experts warn residents to get vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease.

The two new cases of measles were reported in a single household in Fresno County, according to the health department, and county officials are working with their counterparts from Madera County and the California Department of Public Health to contact anyone who may have been exposed.

Although the risk to the general population is considered low, officials warn that residents should be up to date on their measles vaccinations.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, measles is a highly contagious and serious disease that is easily contracted by breathing in the air in a room that has been shared with a person who is infected with measles.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

Rash starts on the face and then spreads down the body

The health department adds that children younger than five, pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised are at high risk of needing to be hospitalized or dying from pneumonia and neurologic complications due to measles.

“These cases are reminders of the critical role of vaccinations in protecting the community,” said Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from measles is to get vaccinated. We urge all parents to please work with your pediatrician or contact the health department to help get your child up-to-date on vaccinations.”

Anyone with those symptoms is urged to stay at home, verify their immunization status, then contact their doctor by telephone for instructions.