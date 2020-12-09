Get the flu vaccination to help ease demand on hospitals, officials urge

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – It is National Influenza Vaccination Week and the Madera County Department of Public Health wants everyone to know that there is still time to get the flu vaccine.

On Tuesday, the department hosted a free drive-thru flu clinic. Dozens of Madera County residents received the flu shot for free.

“The drive-thru event is only for those that are 19 and older but if you want to get your kids vaccinated you can come into our clinic you have to make an appointment – because we are only based on appointment,” said Elia Medina, Health Education Coordinator.

With both COVID-19 and the flu floating around, Medina says preventing one is possible if people just get the flu vaccine. She says it’ll also help prevent overcrowding in local hospitals.

“Especially now that the hospitals are very busy with Covid-19 patients we want to make sure that we are able to prevent the one virus that we are able to prevent which is the flu for now,” Medina explained.

The Madera County Department of Public Health is hosting another free drive-thru flu clinic this Thursday, outside their building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointments are needed.