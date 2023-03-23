FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is giving residents the opportunity to get rid of bulky items they don’t need anymore for free.

The first free dump event will be held on Saturday (March 25), and Sunday (March 26) at the Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station at 3457 South Cedar Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The rules are a vehicle weight limit of one ton – and that unpermitted items may be liable for penalties under civil and or criminal codes.

Participants should show proof of eligibility, a City of Fresno Utility Bill or a multifamily flyer, and a State-issued ID indicating an address within the City of Fresno. Accepted Items include:

﻿﻿Appliances

﻿﻿Asphalt / Concentrate (clean)

﻿﻿Bookcase

﻿﻿Box Spring

﻿﻿Carpet

﻿﻿Chair

﻿﻿Changing Table

﻿﻿Construction & Demolition

﻿﻿Couch/Sofa/Loveseat

﻿﻿Desk

﻿﻿Dresser/Chest of Drawers

﻿﻿Drywall

﻿﻿Entertainment Center

﻿﻿Filing Cabinet

﻿﻿Futon

﻿﻿Headboard

﻿﻿Mattress

﻿﻿Nightstand

﻿﻿Recliner

﻿﻿Scrap Metal

﻿﻿Shelving

﻿﻿Table

Wood/Yard Trimmings

Items not accepted include:

﻿﻿Batteries

﻿﻿Dead Animals

﻿﻿Dirt/Soil

﻿﻿Electronic Waste

﻿﻿Household Hazardous Waste

﻿﻿Household Garbage

﻿﻿Incinerator Residue

﻿﻿Industrial Waste

﻿﻿Infectious Waste

﻿﻿Liquid Waste

﻿﻿Live Ammunition

﻿﻿Medical Waste

﻿﻿Sewage/Sludge

Tires

There will be other two events on April, 22, April 23, June 3 and June 4.