FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is giving residents the opportunity to get rid of bulky items they don’t need anymore for free.

The first free dump event will be held on Saturday (March 25), and Sunday (March 26) at the Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station at 3457 South Cedar Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The rules are a vehicle weight limit of one ton – and that unpermitted items may be liable for penalties under civil and or criminal codes.

Participants should show proof of eligibility, a City of Fresno Utility Bill or a multifamily flyer, and a State-issued ID indicating an address within the City of Fresno. Accepted Items include:

Appliances

Asphalt / Concentrate (clean)

Bookcase

Box Spring

Carpet

Chair

Changing Table

Construction & Demolition

Couch/Sofa/Loveseat

Desk

Dresser/Chest of Drawers

Drywall

Entertainment Center

Filing Cabinet

Futon

Headboard

Mattress

Nightstand

Recliner

Scrap Metal

Shelving

Table

Wood/Yard Trimmings

Items not accepted include:

Batteries

Dead Animals

Dirt/Soil

Electronic Waste

Household Hazardous Waste

Household Garbage

Incinerator Residue

Industrial Waste

Infectious Waste

Liquid Waste

Live Ammunition

Medical Waste

Sewage/Sludge

Tires

There will be other two events on April, 22, April 23, June 3 and June 4.