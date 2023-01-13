CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Clovis and the Business Organization of Old Town (BOOT) are giving rewards to people who support local restaurants.

“When our local businesses succeed, our community thrives,” said Executive Director of BOOT Heather Frantzich.

If you eat or drink at a restaurant, bar, or coffee shop in Clovis, save your itemized receipt. Once you have $100 worth of receipts, bring them to the City of Clovis Administration Building and select a $25 gift card to be used at a Clovis restaurant.

Up to three $25 gift cards can be collected.

In addition to a gift card, some may be able to collect “Old Town Bucks” which can be used at a dozen different restaurants in Old Town Clovis.

You can begin collecting receipts Monday and begin redeeming rewards on January 18. The program will run until February 13 or when the funds are exhausted; whichever comes first.

“[Local restaurants] in many ways are the fabric of this community,” said CEO of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce Greg Newman.