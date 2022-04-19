FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld says the proposal for the city to buy the Tower Theatre is a huge waste of taxpayer money.

This comes just two days before the proposal is expected to go in front of the council, potentially blocking the adventure church from buying the property.

Adventure Church pastor Andy Flores is frustrated over a proposal for the City of Fresno to buy the Tower Theatre.

“City, get out of the way!” Flores said.

On Monday, city council members Miguel Arias and Esmeralda Soria announced a proposal for the city to buy the Tower Theatre and adjacent properties.

It would cost $6.5 million dollars and would allow for the owners of the Sequoia Brewing Company to buy their own property for $1.2 million, minus their legal fees.

As of now, Adventure Church is leasing the theater for Sunday services.

The church had agreed to pay over $4.8 million dollars for the theater, but that deal was put on hold due to legal action. The church’s intention to buy the theatre sparked months of protests, which the church’s pastor says is uncalled for.

“We’ve been pursuing this sale for a year and three months now, doing everything above board, but there’s just a small group of people who do not like Adventure Church,” Flores said.

FILE PHOTO | Protestors gathered outside the Tower Theatre in protest of the sale to Adventure Church.

Bredefeld said the city does not need to be involved in this and says Arias and Soria are just trying to force the church out.

He argued the city should be using this money for other issues.

“In this city, with rampant crime, we should be hiring more police officers. Not creating financial schemes that will cost the taxpayers potentially tens of millions of dollars,” Bredefeld said.

If the city bought the theatre, community groups, and religious groups, likely including the Adventure Church, would still be allowed to use it.

While Arias and Soria said the city buying the theatre would help preserve its historic status and help the theatre thrive, Bredefeld said the status is already preserved and the city needs to stay out of the process.

“We don’t do it. Historically we’ve never done it,” Bredefeld said.

Arias said in a statement after Bredefeld’s press conference, that Bredefeld’s comments don’t speak for the council.

While Bredefeld has made it clear he doesn’t like the proposal he does think it’ll get enough votes to pass.

Jaguar Benett from Save the Tower Theatre said they’re in favor of the city buying the property and feel their voices have been heard.