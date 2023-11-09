REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Wakehouse Bar and Grill in Reedley will be hosting a harvest festival on Saturday.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 850 N Kings River Road, Reedley. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say the event will have mimosas, music, vendors, food trucks, scarecrows, and more.

This is also a pet-friendly event, and Thanksgiving-themed attire is encouraged.

People can attend the event for free. More information about the event and vendors participating is on the Wakehouse’s Instagram.