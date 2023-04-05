FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District will give free money to Central Valley residents who purchase zero-emission electric lawn care equipment, officials with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District announced on Wednesday.

Central Valley residents are encouraged to help improve local air quality by replacing gas-powered yard care equipment with zero-emission, electric alternatives through the Valley Air District’s Clean Green Yard Machines Residential Program.

Valley Air District officials say money is available to help residents go electric and get up to $250 back when trading in their old gas mower for an electric one.

Alma Renteria, a program participant expressed her satisfaction with eliminating pollution and being able to care for her yar on her own.

“The new lawn mower is very easy—just push a button and it starts. I am so happy that I can mow my own lawn. Before it was a lot more work because I had to pull the starter cord with all my might and it did not matter how many times I pulled, I couldn’t turn it on. I had to rely on my husband, but now I can do it myself,” she said.

The program also offers rebates for purchasing various residential electric yard tools instead of their gas-powered counterparts, reducing air pollution in neighborhoods across the Valley and saving residents money.

Participants receive $250 when trading in a new gas mower in favor of an electric one and up to $50 when making a direct purchase (no trade-in) of electric mowers and other electric yard care equipment such as; edgers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, and pole saws.

Interested Valley residents should visit www.valleyair.org/CGYM for program guidelines and an application before purchasing new equipment. Residents of South Central Fresno, Shafter, and Stockton AB 617 communities can check their addresses to see if they are eligible to receive up to $500 to replace their gas mower.

For additional information, contact District staff at grants@valleyair.org or call (559) 230-5800.