FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno residents can exchange a used car oil filter for a voucher to get a new one this weekend, officials with the City of Fresno announced Wednesday.

The voucher will apply to a new oil filter of equal or lesser value. The first event will be held on Saturday, March 25 at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 4969 East Kings Canyon Road from 8:00 a.m. o 11:00 a.m.

The City of Fresno will have other oil filter exchange events on the following dates and locations:

April 1, 2023, at 3031 North Cedar Avenue

May 13, 2023, at 3071 West Clinton Avenue

A maximum of two filters will be received per person and the vouchers are available while supplies last.

State officials say oil filters should be recycled as they contain 10 ounces of used oil – and therefore are hazardous waste and must be properly recycled.

According to CalRecycle, each year California generates 67 million used automotive filters per year. The filters are considered hazardous waste and are banned from landfills – but are also recyclable. Each filter has about a pound of reusable steel.