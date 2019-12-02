Generals Highway through Sequoia Natl Park reopens to visitors

Park officials said tire chains/cables are still required to see the giant sequoias

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The main road through Sequoia National Park reopened Sunday after heavy snowfall from a recent winter-like storm forced its closure, according to the National Park Service.

The reopened Generals Highway allows park visitors to access destinations like Giant Forest, Lodgepole and Wuksachi Lodge, along with previous open areas in the lower elevations of the park.

Both parks are not accessible through Generals Highway as it is closed from Wuksachi Lodge to the intersection with Highway 180, Spokesman Mike Theune said. Visitors wishing to travel to Kings Canyon would have to use Highway 180.

Park officials said tire chains/cables are still required to see the giant sequoias.

Theune said conditions in the parks can change multiple times throughout the day, therefore visitors are encouraged to plan ahead by checking road conditions before arriving, having tire chains/cables, a full tank of gas, extra food and water, and preparing for below-freezing temperatures.

Park officials said with additional storms forecasted, road closures and conditions may be different in the coming week, so the best source for up to date information can be found by calling the 24-hour main parks line at 559-565-3341 (dial 1, then 1). The recommended source for weather information is www.weather.gov. For trip planning, tire chain/cable, and winter driving information visit www.nps.gov/seki.

