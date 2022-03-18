CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – A Clovis man is under arrest on suspicion of a series of charges after police say he shot a gel gun at an innocent bystander.

The man was identified as 18-year old Jordan Aubuchon from Clovis. Police say quick thinking by the victim and the officers help capture him quickly when the incident took place Thursday afternoon.

“It appears through different items that we’ve looked into that this is becoming a popular game,” said Sgt. Jim Koch with the Clovis Police Department.

According to the Clovis Police Department, Aubuchon was arrested on suspicion of a more serious crime as well.

“The hate crime charge is very serious in this incident,” said Sgt. Kock. “The subject used racial comments toward him that were completely unacceptable.”

Investigators believe Aubuchon targeted a Hispanic male at a gas station at Shaw and Fowler avenues.

“Subject was putting gas in his vehicle these people came by and yelled some racial comments at them and then struck them with these pallets,” said Sgt. Koch.

Aubuchon and his three passengers fled the scene but were caught a short time later. Police believe the gel gun attack is part of an online prank circulating on social media.

The racially motivated aspect of the crime however is not part of the online prank and police say hate crimes have no place in the City of Clovis. One of the passengers in Aubuchon’s car was a juvenile, who was not charged with a crime and released to his parents.