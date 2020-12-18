Gb3 to reopen its gyms in defiance of stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gb3 George Brown Sports Club said it would reopen its gyms Saturday in defiance of the regional stay-at-home order.

In a statement posted to social media and sent to members by email, the club said, “Exercise is an essential part of staying healthy, strengthens our immune system and for our mental health. With your help we will continue to provide a clean atmosphere.”

A face mask would be required at all times with no exceptions.

Gym equipment would also need to be cleaned before and after each use and social distancing would be required at all times.

Gb3 said its staff will enforce the rules and frequently clean throughout the day and after hours.