FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gavin’s Law (AB 1067) failed to pass out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee, according to the office of Fresno-area Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

Officials say this eliminates the possibility of the bill moving forward during this legislative session.

Gavin’s Law passed nearly unanimously, twice, through the Assembly in past years.

If passed, it would have increased penalties for fatal hit-and-run crashes when DUI drivers leave the scene and have time to sober up before being caught. By doing this, they avoid a potential 15-year sentence for felony DUI charges.

Gavin’s Law is named after Central Valley vice principal Gavin Gladding. Gladding was killed in a hit-and-run in September 2018.