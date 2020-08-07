Gavin’s Law fails by one vote in Senate committee: ‘We have been here before,’ says Patterson

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A law designed to close a loophole that benefits drivers under the influence failed to achieve enough votes in the Senate Public Safety Committee Friday, according to Assemblymember Jim Patterson’s office.

AB 195 is also known as ‘Gavin’s Law’, in honor Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding, who was struck and killed in a hit and run in 2018. Patterson is one of the lawmakers pushing to make the bill law.

The proposed legislation failed to receive enough votes to push it forward to the next stage of the legislative process.

“We fell one vote short today of moving Gavin’s Law out of the Senate Public Safety Committee,” said Assemblymember Jim Patterson.

Patterson says reconsideration was granted, and a second hearing will take place on Wednesday.

“We have been here before,” said Patterson. “We fell short of votes the first time we went through the Public Safety Committee of the Assembly.”

Gladding was out jogging in 2018 when he was killed in a hit and run by an unlicensed driver: Rogelio Álvarez. Álvarez spent about a year in prison after being sentenced to three.

“This is the loophole we’re trying to close. It exists, the Assembly found it, I sure hope the Sentate will find it,” said Patterson.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.