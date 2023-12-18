FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Gateway Ice Center ice rink is transforming into a Winter Wonderland in Fresno.

Organizers say to come out for festive ice skating during the holidays with holiday displays. The rink is decked out with a traditional Christmas tree, a Grinch and Gingerbread House display on the ice to icicle lights around the top of the rink.

Reservations are available, and group discounts for groups of 10 or more along with party rooms are also for rent.

From now until Jan. 7, the holiday-themed ice rink is ice rink is available at Gateway Ice Center located at 2473 North Marks Ave. Fresno, CA, 93722.

For more information on how to join the Winter Wonderland by purchasing tickets or more about their hours of operation for this festive event, click here.