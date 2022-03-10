FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Skyrocketing gas prices are causing more pain at the pump for Central Valley residents as some gas stations are already surpassing $6.00 for a gallon of gas.

According to AAA, California’s average for a gallon of gas has broken the overall record that was set back in 2008. The average on Thursday in California was reported to be $5.694 which is a 12 cent increase from the previous day. Just one week prior, the average price of gas per gallon in California was $4.940.

In the Fresno area, the average price of gas currently sits at $5.526.

Relief possible for Californians

The governor announced a proposed tax rebate during his annual State of the State address Tuesday.

“Working legislative leadership, I’ll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices,” Newsom said.

Details on the proposal were scarce, but a spokesperson from the governor’s office said the administration is looking to move quickly on billions in relief.

At the same time, an increasing number of lawmakers are pushing for a halt on gas taxes. There are proposals for a so-called “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation and remedy the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cheapest and most expensive gas in the Fresno-Clovis area

With data compiled from Gasbuddy.com, along with independent confirmation, we have found the cheapest place to get gas in the Fresno-Clovis area.

That location is the Costco gas station located at 2270 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA. The price for a regular gallon of gas upon arrival was $5.09.

Several people were already lined up early Thursday morning to fill up their tanks.

The most expensive place to get gas is also located in Clovis and is only about a five-minute drive away from the cheapest gas station.

The Chevron located on 785 N Temperance Ave, Clovis, CA 93612 currently has the most expensive gas at $6.00/gallon for regular gas with premium gas hitting $6.29.