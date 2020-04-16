Gas line break causes road closure in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are at the scene of a gas line break in northeast Fresno on Thursday.

The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. about a gas line break in the area of Maple and Shepherd avenues.

Authorities say a backhoe hit a gas line in a field.

PG&E was at the scene.

Maple Avenue was closed north of Shepherd Avenue to Perrin Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.