Gas leak prompts evacuation in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A gas leak in Merced has prompted the evacuation of adjacent buildings while work continues to shut off the supply, according to Merced Fire Department.

The break is in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and W. 11th Street.

Crews from Caltrans, Merced Police, and City of Merced Public Works are assisting with road closures while the leak is contained. PG&E continues to investigate the gas leak.

Merced Fire warns that streets will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while the leak is patched up.

