Garry Bredefeld wants Fresno County City Council to sue Fresno Unified and its superintendent

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Councilmember Garry Bredefeld is calling on Fresno City Council to file a lawsuit against Fresno Unified School District – and its Superintendent Bob Nelson – over the decision not to allow in-person instruction.

“Parents have been complaining, they have been begging people to help,” said Bredefeld. “This is unacceptable, and we are seeing this in other cities which is why we need to sue them to get them off their rear ends and get kids back in school.”

Bredefeld wants to sue the school district and Superintendent Bob Nelson for keeping students out of school until Fresno County is back in the less restrictive Orange Tier.

“There is no excuse to this anymore. The CDC has said that kids can go back to school safely and we have witnessed it all across the country,” said Bredefeld.

Bredefeld moving forward with an action item that would advance the lawsuit, but Councilmember Nelson Esparza said it is not going to happen.

Esparza also wants to remove Bredefeld from the council’s education committee.

“Unfortunately, I think that allowing my colleague to stay on the committee would be very counterproductive to those conversation because he is really throwing dirt in their eye and on this committee is where we take on big issues,” said Bredefeld.

Superintendent Bob Nelson took to social media going to respond to Bredefeld’s move to sue the district.

“So how is that current two-party system working for you, Fresnans? Nothing like politicizing an issue as serious as a safe and responsible return to schools in order to rally a support base. The only thing this release lacked was face paint, Viking horns, and a Chewbacca onesie. Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson

So how is that current two-party system working for you, Fresnans? Nothing like politicizing an issue as serious as a safe and responsible return to schools in order to rally a support base. The only thing this release lacked was face paint, Viking horns, and a Chewbacca onesie. https://t.co/GHbvBm0mnr — Bob Nelson (@BobNelson_FUSD) February 10, 2021

Bredefeld responded to Superintendent Nelson, also on Twitter.

Pathetic response just like your “leadership” over the past year. Your job is to educate and facilitate the development of 70,000 children. You’ve failed miserably as has your Board. You’ve bowed to union, your Board and ignored kids and their parents pleas for help. Disgraceful. Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld

Pathetic response just like your “leadership”over the past year. Your job is to educate and facilitate the development of 70,000 children. You’ve failed miserably as has your Board. You’ve bowed to union, your Board and ignored kids and their parents pleas for help. Disgraceful. https://t.co/PdEuJQr68M — Garry Bredefeld (@GarryBredefeld) February 10, 2021

City officials in San Francisco did file a lawsuit, like the one Bredefeld is suggesting, to get its students back into school earlier this month.