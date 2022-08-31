FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic was backed up after a garbage truck caught fire on a highway in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire broke out after the garbage truck came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near the McKinley Avenue exit.

Officials said the fire was most likely caused by a mechanical issue with the truck.

Crews worked to contain the fire.

Firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department quickly got the fire under control before the flames could spread away from the truck.

The driver was able to safely get out of the truck after the fire started, and no other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down after the fire, but they have all since reopened.