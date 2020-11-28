Garage fire displaces 2 in west-central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A garage fire in west-central Fresno was quickly knocked out by firefighters Saturday morning but still displaced two residents.

Firefighters received a report of a blaze at a home along Michigan Avenue, near Clinton and Brawley avenues, some time around 9 a.m., said Capt. James Taylor. Arriving crews found fire in the garage and worked to prevent flames from spreading into the home.

A home security company notified the homeowner of a fire inside the garage.

The fire was believed to have been caused by an unattended candle, Taylor said.

Utilities at the home had to be shut off by crews during their effort to battle the flames, causing the residents to be displaced. The Red Cross has been called to provide shelter to two adults.