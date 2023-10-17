FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A detached garage caught on fire Tuesday night in a Fresno neighborhood, the Fresno Fire Department announced.

According to the Fresno Fire, they responded to a fire shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of East Townsend Avenue and South 2nd Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the back of the residential unit. They learned the fire was coming from a detached garage.

Firefighters say the detached garage was burned to the ground, but no one has been displaced and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.