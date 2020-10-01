Gap seeks seasonal workers for holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gap Inc. is hiring seasonal workers for its Fresno fulfillment center, customer service centers and stores in a virtual process for the holiday season that takes minutes to complete.

Jobs include roles across Gap’s business that include packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through our customer contact centers and additional staffing for contactless services.

Gap said the application process takes three minutes to complete.

The company said it is providing employees at its fulfillment centers and customer contact centers more flexibility and remote work opportunities this holiday season.

Some fulfillment centers and customer contact centers plan to host virtual hiring events.

