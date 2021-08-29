Gang-related shooting leaves teen girl, man injured at Millerton Lake, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Two people are in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting broke out at Millerton Lake.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says around 6:30 p.m., shots rang out near the Crow’s Nest boat ramp on the west side of the lake.

A teenage girl and man in his 20s were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds but are expected to survive.

Detectives believe this shooting is gang-related.

It was a frightening scene as the popular weekend destination was turned into a massive crime scene.

“It became very chaotic, we had people running all over the place to get away from the shots,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti.

The Sheriff’s office says the man who was shot and his friend are considered suspects. They also believe a friend of the teenage girl who was shot may have fired back at the suspects.

“We have two men that we believe are suspected shooters. We believe that the young lady is a victim. What we’re trying to sort out is did somebody on her side fire back at the suspects,” explained Botti.

After the shooting, visitors were held at the park for several hours as investigators questioned them and combed the area for evidence.

Law enforcement expressed frustration that gang violence has found its way to family-friendly Millerton.

“People out here trying to enjoy a weekend at the park and you have this gang crap basically overflow and infiltrate a nice place that people are supposed to go and hang out,” Botti said.

The sheriff’s office says the area is safe at this time.

A park ranger says Millerton Lake is tentatively opening at 6 a.m. Monday.