PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up over the weekend to crack down on the recent gun violence in Parlier.

As part of ‘Operation Safe Streets,’ officers from the Parlier, Selma, Clovis, Kerman, and Reedley police departments, as well as members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, have been working together to combat gang violence in the area following the shooting death of Ricardo Chavana, 16.

On Saturday morning, officers served a search warrant at a home near South and Sunnyside avenues, just outside the city limits of Parlier.

Inside of the home, officers say they found 10 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, several high capacity and drum magazines, and $27,000 in cash.

Following the search, Rolando Nunez, 24, and Jesus Nunez, who authorities say are both self-admitted gang members, were arrested on various felony charges.

Officers served a search warrant at a home outside of Parlier on Saturday morning. (Photo: Parlier Police Department)

Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

“We continue to thank our allied agencies and community partners for helping keep our community safe,” the Parlier Police Department wrote in a Facebook post about the operation.

Officers continued the operation by carrying out probation and parole compliance checks and searches at homes throughout the city.

During the compliance checks, officials say Mario Torres, 28, was arrested for violating his probation by having a controlled substance in his possession.

Torres was arrested and later cited and released by the Parlier Police Department.