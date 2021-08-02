DA: Gang member sentenced in Merced murder

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Francisco Juan Alvarez, 33, was sentenced to 82 years to life Friday for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Alvarez, who was arrested in May after police said he shot Joseph Michael Sanchez in “a targeted, execution-style killing,” is a known gang member according to investigators.

Police say Alvarez led police on a high-speed chase with speeds that topped 117 miles per hour, running stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the road before being eventually apprehended.

The jury also heard from a confidential witness who said that Alvarez struck that person with a vehicle while they rode a bicycle in Merced. The witness suffered a broken arm and finger.